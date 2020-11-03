Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,261 from Monday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 184,679 — an increase of 1,261 from the 183,418 reported Monday.

The 184,679 cases consist of 170,577 confirmed cases and 14,102 probable cases. There are 3,666 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,408 confirmed and 258 probable. That’s an increase of 8 from the 3,658 reported Monday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 12,739, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 20,306 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released.

In the Richmond area, there are 21,248 cases: 7,361 in Chesterfield County, 6,619 in Henrico County, 5,521 in Richmond and 1,747 in Hanover County. Also, the region has 482 deaths attributed to the virus: 240 in Henrico, 120 in Chesterfield, 78 in Richmond and 44 in Hanover.

There are 1,315 outbreaks, which make up 28,329 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.