Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,332 from Wednesday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 170,104 — an increase of 1,332 from the 168,772 reported Wednesday.

The 170,104 cases consist of 159,060 confirmed cases and 11,044 probable cases. There are 3,524 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,274 confirmed and 250 probable. That’s an increase of 9 from the 3,515 reported Wednesday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 12,073, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Richmond area, there are 19,694 cases: 6,851 in Chesterfield County, 6,096 in Henrico County, 5,176 in Richmond and 1,571 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 438 deaths attributed to the virus: 227 in Henrico, 100 in Chesterfield, 69 in Richmond and 42 in Hanover.

There are 1,202 outbreaks, which make up 26,498 of Virginia's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

