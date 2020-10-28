Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,345 from Tuesday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 176,754 — an increase of 1,345 from the 175,409 reported Tuesday.

The 176,754 cases consist of 164,308 confirmed cases and 12,446 probable cases. There are 3,616 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,364 confirmed and 252 probable. That’s an increase of 16 from the 3,600 reported Tuesday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 12,384, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 19,786 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released.

In the Richmond area, there are 20,450 cases: 7,111 in Chesterfield County, 6,342 in Henrico County, 5,355 in Richmond and 1,642 in Hanover County. Also, the region has 466 deaths attributed to the virus: 232 in Henrico, 113 in Chesterfield, 77 in Richmond and 44 in Hanover.

There are 1,266 outbreaks, which make up 27,518 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.