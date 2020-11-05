Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,366 from Wednesday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 187,202 — an increase of 1,366 from the 185,836 reported Wednesday.

The 187,202 cases consist of 172,418 confirmed cases and 14,784 probable cases. There are 3,688 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,426 confirmed and 262 probable. That’s an increase of 11 from the 3,677 reported Wednesday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 12,865, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 21,289 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released.

In the Richmond area, there are 21,533 cases: 7,445 in Chesterfield County, 6,713 in Henrico County, 5,595 in Richmond and 1,780 in Hanover County. Also, the region has 483 deaths attributed to the virus: 240 in Henrico, 120 in Chesterfield, 78 in Richmond and 45 in Hanover.

There are 1,334 outbreaks, which make up 28,749 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.