Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,429; Richmond area has more than 20,000 cases, 478 deaths

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 178,183 — an increase of 1,429 from the 176,754 reported Wednesday.

The 178,183 cases consist of 165,384 confirmed cases and 12,799 probable cases. There are 3,636 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,384 confirmed and 252 probable. That’s an increase of 20 from the 3,616 reported Wednesday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 12,454, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 19,832 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released.

In the Richmond area, there are 20,590 cases: 7,162 in Chesterfield County, 6,394 in Henrico County, 5,368 in Richmond and 1,666 in Hanover County. Also, the region has 478 deaths attributed to the virus: 239 in Henrico, 118 in Chesterfield, 77 in Richmond and 44 in Hanover.

There are 1,278 outbreaks, which make up 27,661 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

