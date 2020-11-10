Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,435 from Monday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 194,912 — an increase of 1,435 from the 193,477 reported Monday.

The 194,912 cases consist of 178,432 confirmed cases and 16,480 probable cases. There are 3,726 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,460 confirmed and 266 probable. That’s an increase of 13 from the 3,713 reported Monday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 13,183, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 21,716 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released.

In the Richmond area, there are 22,437 cases: 7,761 in Chesterfield County, 6,984 in Henrico County, 5,799 in Richmond and 1,893 in Hanover County. Also, the region has 487 deaths attributed to the virus: 243 in Henrico, 120 in Chesterfield, 78 in Richmond and 46 in Hanover.

There are 1,365 outbreaks, which make up 29,501 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

