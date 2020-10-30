Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,456 from Thursday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 179,639 — an increase of 1,456 from the 178,183 reported Thursday.

The 179,639 cases consist of 166,551 confirmed cases and 13,088 probable cases. There are 3,643 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,391 confirmed and 252 probable. That’s an increase of 7 from the 3,636 reported Thursday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 12,511, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 19,929 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released.

In the Richmond area, there are 20,717 cases: 7,212 in Chesterfield County, 6,439 in Henrico County, 5,394 in Richmond and 1,672 in Hanover County. Also, the region has 480 deaths attributed to the virus: 240 in Henrico, 119 in Chesterfield, 77 in Richmond and 44 in Hanover.

There are 1,287 outbreaks, which make up 27,824 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.