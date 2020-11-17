Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,125 from Monday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that the state's cumulative total of COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now up to 206,762, an increase of 2,125 from Monday.

The 206,762 cases consist of 187,287 confirmed cases and 19,475 probable cases. There are 3,835 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,557 confirmed and 278 probable. That’s an increase of 29 from the 3,806 reported Monday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 13,608, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 22,466 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released.

In the Richmond area, there are 23,719 cases: 8,253 in Chesterfield County, 7,361 in Henrico County, 6,055 in Richmond and 2,050 in Hanover County. Also, the region has 493 deaths attributed to the virus: 244 in Henrico, 122 in Chesterfield, 79 in Richmond and 48 in Hanover.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There are 1,440 outbreaks, which make up 30,538 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.