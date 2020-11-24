Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,544 from Monday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that the state's cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now up to 223,582 — an increase of 2,544 from Monday.

The 223,582 cases consist of 200,284 confirmed cases and 23,298 probable cases. There are 3,979 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,660 confirmed and 319 probable. That’s an increase of 37 from the 3,942 reported Monday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 14,212, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 23,498 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released.

In the Richmond area, there are 25,518 cases: 8,827 in Chesterfield County, 7,977 in Henrico County, 6,446 in Richmond and 2,268 in Hanover County. Also, the region has 503 deaths attributed to the virus: 244 in Henrico, 127 in Chesterfield, 81 in Richmond and 51 in Hanover.

There are 1,499 outbreaks, which make up 32,277 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}