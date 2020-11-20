Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,544 from Thursday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the state's cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic has passed 200,000 - and is now up to 213,331 — an increase of 2,544 from Thursday.

The 213,331 cases consist of 191,971 confirmed cases and 21,360 probable cases. There are 3,912 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,605 confirmed and 307 probable. That’s an increase of 16 from the 3,896 reported Thursday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 13,914, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 22,946 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released.

In the Richmond area, there are 24,409 cases: 8,451 in Chesterfield County, 7,604 in Henrico County, 6,215 in Richmond and 2,139 in Hanover County. Also, the region has 495 deaths attributed to the virus: 242 in Henrico, 124 in Chesterfield, 80 in Richmond and 49 in Hanover.

There are 1,468 outbreaks, which make up 31,443 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.