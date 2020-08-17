Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,583 over the weekend

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 107,421 — an increase of 2,583 from the 104,838 reported Friday.
The 107,421 cases consist of 103,016 confirmed cases and 4,405 probable cases. There are 2,385 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,268 confirmed and 117 probable. That’s an increase of 15 from the 2,370 reported Friday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 12,879 cases: 4,623 in Chesterfield County, 4,149 in Henrico County, 3,404 in Richmond and 703 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 342 deaths attributed to the virus: 187 in Henrico, 80 in Chesterfield, 42 in Richmond and 33 in Hanover.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7% as of Aug. 13, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
