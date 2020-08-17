You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,583 over the weekend
1 comment
featured

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,583 over the weekend

  • 1
Only $5 for 5 months
percent positivity

A screenshot from the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard on August 17, 2020, show the total testing encounters (dark blue bar), positive testing encounters (light blue bar) and the 7-day moving average for percent positivity (yellow line). The graphic indicates that the percentage of positive results dropped as testing has steadily increased.

 irginia Department of Health

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 107,421 — an increase of 2,583 from the 104,838 reported Friday. 

The 107,421 cases consist of 103,016 confirmed cases and 4,405 probable cases. There are 2,385 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,268 confirmed and 117 probable. That’s an increase of 15 from the 2,370 reported Friday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

In the Richmond area, there are 12,879 cases: 4,623 in Chesterfield County, 4,149 in Henrico County, 3,404 in Richmond and 703 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 342 deaths attributed to the virus: 187 in Henrico, 80 in Chesterfield, 42 in Richmond and 33 in Hanover.

As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7% as of Aug. 13, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

hprestidge@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6945

1 comment

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News