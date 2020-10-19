Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,704 and deaths increase by 49 over the weekend

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 166,828 — an increase of 2,704 from the 164,124 reported Friday.

The 166,828 cases consist of 156,439 confirmed cases and 10,389 probable cases. There are 3,457 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,209 confirmed and 248 probable. That’s an increase of 49 from the 3,408 reported Friday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 11,882, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Richmond area, there are 19,311 cases: 6,695 in Chesterfield County, 5,970 in Henrico County, 5,109 in Richmond and 1,537 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 428 deaths attributed to the virus: 224 in Henrico, 99 in Chesterfield, 64 in Richmond and 41 in Hanover.

There are 1,150 outbreaks, which make up 25,881 of Virginia's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}