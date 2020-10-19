Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,704 and deaths increase by 49 over the weekend

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 166,828 — an increase of 2,704 from the 164,124 reported Friday.
The 166,828 cases consist of 156,439 confirmed cases and 10,389 probable cases. There are 3,457 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,209 confirmed and 248 probable. That’s an increase of 49 from the 3,408 reported Friday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 11,882, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
In the Richmond area, there are 19,311 cases: 6,695 in Chesterfield County, 5,970 in Henrico County, 5,109 in Richmond and 1,537 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 428 deaths attributed to the virus: 224 in Henrico, 99 in Chesterfield, 64 in Richmond and 41 in Hanover.
There are 1,150 outbreaks, which make up 25,881 of Virginia's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
Support Local Journalism
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 5% as of Oct. 14, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH.
One week ago, on Monday, Oct. 12, the seven-day average was 4.9%.
The peak was 20.6% on April 21.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.