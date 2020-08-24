 Skip to main content
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,770 since Friday
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,770 since Friday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 113,630 — an increase of 2,770 from the 110,860 reported Friday. 

The 113,630 cases consist of 108,767 confirmed cases and 4,863 probable cases. There are 2,471 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,352 confirmed and 119 probable. That’s an increase of 35 from the 2,436 reported Friday. 

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

In the Richmond area, there are 13,584 cases: 4,867 in Chesterfield County, 4,359 in Henrico County, 3,615 in Richmond and 743 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 342 deaths attributed to the virus: 189 in Henrico, 76 in Chesterfield, 43 in Richmond and 34 in Hanover.

As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 6.4% as of Aug. 20, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

