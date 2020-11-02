Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,779 from Friday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 183,418 — an increase of 3,779 from the 179,639 reported Friday.

The 183,418 cases consist of 169,512 confirmed cases and 13,906 probable cases. There are 3,658 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,402 confirmed and 256 probable. That’s an increase of 15 from the 3,643 reported Friday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 12,674, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 20,124 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released.

In the Richmond area, there are 21,124 cases: 7,320 in Chesterfield County, 6,569 in Henrico County, 5,499 in Richmond and 1,736 in Hanover County. Also, the region has 482 deaths attributed to the virus: 240 in Henrico, 120 in Chesterfield, 78 in Richmond and 44 in Hanover.

There are 1,304 outbreaks, which make up 28,120 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

