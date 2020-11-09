Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,707 over the weekend

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 193,477 — an increase of 4,707 from the 188,770 reported Friday.

The 193,477 cases consist of 177,240 confirmed cases and 16,237 probable cases. There are 3,713 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,447 confirmed and 266 probable. That’s an increase of 31 from the 3,682 reported Friday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 13,116, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 21,618 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released.

In the Richmond area, there are 22,282 cases: 7,709 in Chesterfield County, 6,937 in Henrico County, 5,772 in Richmond and 1,864in Hanover County. Also, the region has 485 deaths attributed to the virus: 241in Henrico, 120 in Chesterfield, 78 in Richmond and 46 in Hanover.

There are 1,354 outbreaks, which make up 29,241 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.