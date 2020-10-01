Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 450 from Wednesday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 148,721 — an increase of 450 from the 148,271 reported Wednesday.

The 148,721 cases consist of 140,990 confirmed cases and 7,731 probable cases. There are 3,228 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,015 confirmed and 213 probable. That’s an increase of 20 from the 3,208 reported Wednesday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 11,092 though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Richmond area, there are 17,567 cases: 6,057 in Chesterfield County, 5,501 in Henrico County, 4,683 in Richmond and 1,326 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 412 deaths attributed to the virus: 217 in Henrico, 95 in Chesterfield, 62 in Richmond and 38 in Hanover.

There are 1,050 outbreaks, which make up 23,432 of Virginia's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.