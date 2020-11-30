Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 6,935 over the holiday weekend

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the state's cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now up to 237,835 — an increase of 6,935 from Friday.

The 237,835 cases consist of 211,254 confirmed cases and 26,581 probable cases. There are 4,062 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,723 confirmed and 339 probable. That’s an increase of 18 from Friday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to the virus, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 14,619, though the VDH's website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 24,199 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released.

In the Richmond area, there have been 26,886 cases: 9,323 in Chesterfield County, 8,409 in Henrico County, 6,712 in Richmond and 2,442 in Hanover County. Also, the region has had 518 deaths attributed to the virus: 251 in Henrico, 131 in Chesterfield, 82 in Richmond and 54 in Hanover.

There have been 1,522 outbreaks, which have made up 33,392 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.