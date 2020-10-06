Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 625 from Monday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 153,182 — an increase of 625 from the 152,557 reported Monday.

The 153,182 cases consist of 144,987 confirmed cases and 8,195 probable cases. There are 3,291 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,077 confirmed and 214 probable. That’s an increase of 15 from the 3,276 reported Monday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 11,316, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Richmond area, there are 17,985 cases: 6,192 in Chesterfield County, 5,608 in Henrico County, 4,790 in Richmond and 1,395 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 418 deaths attributed to the virus: 219 in Henrico, 98 in Chesterfield, 62 in Richmond and 39 in Hanover.

There are 1,070 outbreaks, which make up 24,016 of Virginia's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.