Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 755; positivity rate down to 4.5%

The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 148,271 — an increase of 755 from the 147,516 reported Tuesday.

The 148,271 cases consist of 140,614 confirmed cases and 7,657 probable cases. There are 3,208 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,995 confirmed and 213 probable. That’s an increase of 21 from the 3,187 reported Tuesday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 11,041, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Richmond area, there are 17,538 cases: 6,053 in Chesterfield County, 5,491 in Henrico County, 4,674 in Richmond and 1,320 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 410 deaths attributed to the virus: 216 in Henrico, 95 in Chesterfield, 61 in Richmond and 38 in Hanover.

There are 1,041 outbreaks, which make up 23,271 of Virginia's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

