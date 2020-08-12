As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the Virginia Department of Health shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7.3% as of Aug. 8, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21.
But for Richmond, the positive test rate is increasing. Its 7-day average for positive test results is 8.6%, which Dr. Melissa Viray, deputy director of Richmond's heath district, said is a higher percentage than usual at a Wednesday press conference. Viray said this number can be curbed by increasing access to testing.
"We seem to have crested maybe the current surge," Viray said. "It continues to be critical that we adhere to social distancing, wearing our face coverings and making choices that allow us to be where we need to be."
Viray added that COVIDWISE, an app that alerts users to potential exposure to the virus, has been downloaded more than 300,000 times.
Black and Latino residents in Richmond continue facing the brunt of the coronavirus, and make up more than 70% of cases, with Black Richmonders comprising 61% of deaths. In a press conference Tuesday, Mayor Levar Stoney said he's focused on establishing safety nets for residents facing financial hardship, which include Black and Latino population.
He referenced $14 million, awarded through federal money and grants, focused on eviction diversion program and rental assistance through federal money and grants.
"The last thing we need is for people to be left out in the cold, or as you can see, the heat," Stoney said. "In the middle of the pandemic, housing security is of utmost priority."
On Friday, the Virginia Supreme Court extended the state's eviction ban until Sept. 7, pointing to the ease with which virus spreads and that traveling in and out of courthouses could exacerbate health risk.
***
Overall, the Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 102,521 — an increase of 776 from the 101,745 reported Tuesday.
The 102,521 cases consist of 98,374 confirmed cases and 4,147 probable cases. There are 2,352 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,238 confirmed and 114 probable. That’s an increase of 8 from the 2,344 reported Tuesday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 12,351 cases: 4,475 in Chesterfield County, 3,968 in Henrico County, 3,248 in Richmond and 660 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 340 deaths attributed to the virus: 186 in Henrico, 80 in Chesterfield, 41 in Richmond and 33 in Hanover.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.