Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 805 from Tuesday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 161,610 — an increase of 805 from the 160,805 reported Tuesday.

The 161,610 cases consist of 152,039 confirmed cases and 9,571 probable cases. There are 3,381 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,141 confirmed and 240 probable. That’s an increase of 9 from the 3,372 reported Tuesday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 11,628, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Richmond area, there are 18,770 cases: 6,478 in Chesterfield County, 5,832 in Henrico County, 4,985 in Richmond and 1,475 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has had 422 deaths attributed to the virus: 222 in Henrico, 98 in Chesterfield, 62 in Richmond and 40 in Hanover.

There are 1,137 outbreak cases, which make up 25,194 of Virginia's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.