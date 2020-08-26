Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 823 from Tuesday. Virginia now at 115,458 cases

The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 115,458 — an increase of 823 from the 114,635 reported Tuesday.
The 115,458 cases consist of 110,437 confirmed cases and 5,021 probable cases. There are 2,515 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,382 confirmed and 133 probable. That’s an increase of 21 from the 2,494 reported Tuesday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 13,835 cases: 4,915 in Chesterfield County, 4,428 in Henrico County, 3,735 in Richmond and 757 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 345 deaths attributed to the virus: 190 in Henrico, 77 in Chesterfield, 44 in Richmond and 34 in Hanover.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 6.4% as of Aug. 22, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.