Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 861 from Monday; positivity rate dips below 7%

The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 108,282 — an increase of 861 from the 107,421 reported Monday.
The 108,282 cases consist of 103,809 confirmed cases and 4,473 probable cases. There are 2,396 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,278 confirmed and 118 probable. That’s an increase of 11 from the 2,385 reported Monday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 13,014 cases: 4,684 in Chesterfield County, 4,189 in Henrico County, 3,425 in Richmond and 716 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 343 deaths attributed to the virus: 187 in Henrico, 81 in Chesterfield, 42 in Richmond and 33 in Hanover.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 6.8% as of Aug. 14, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
(804) 649-6945