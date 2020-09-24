Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 902 from Wednesday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 143,492 — an increase of 902 from the 142,590 reported Wednesday.

The 143,492 cases consist of 136,448 confirmed cases and 7,044 probable cases. There are 3,113 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,907 confirmed and 206 probable. That’s an increase of 24 from the 3,089 reported Wednesday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 10,769, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Richmond area, there are 17,084 cases: 5,870 in Chesterfield County, 5,371 in Henrico County, 4,578 in Richmond and 1,265 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 401 deaths attributed to the virus: 210 in Henrico, 94 in Chesterfield, 61 in Richmond and 36 in Hanover.

There are 1,000 outbreak cases, which make up 22,352 of Virginia's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.