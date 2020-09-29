Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 923 from Monday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 147,516 — an increase of 923 from the 146,593 reported Monday.

The 147,516 cases consist of 139,961 confirmed cases and 7,555 probable cases. There are 3,187 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,976 confirmed and 211 probable. That’s an increase of 15 from the 3,172 reported Monday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 10,978, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Richmond area, there are 17,474 cases: 6,036 in Chesterfield County, 5,478 in Henrico County, 4,649 in Richmond and 1,311 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 406 deaths attributed to the virus: 212 in Henrico, 95 in Chesterfield, 61 in Richmond and 38 in Hanover.

There are 1,033 outbreaks, which make up 22,352 of Virginia's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.