Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 926 from Monday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 167,754 — an increase of 926 from the 166,828 reported Monday.

The 167,754 cases consist of 157,213 confirmed cases and 10,541 probable cases. There are 3,485 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,236 confirmed and 249 probable. That’s an increase of 28 from the 3,457 reported Monday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 11,955, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Richmond area, there are 19,422 cases: 6,737 in Chesterfield County, 6,006 in Henrico County, 5,134 in Richmond and 1,545 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 432 deaths attributed to the virus: 227 in Henrico, 100 in Chesterfield, 64 in Richmond and 41 in Hanover.

There are 1,169 outbreaks, which make up 26,059 of Virginia's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

