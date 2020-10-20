Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 926 from Monday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 167,754 — an increase of 926 from the 166,828 reported Monday.
The 167,754 cases consist of 157,213 confirmed cases and 10,541 probable cases. There are 3,485 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,236 confirmed and 249 probable. That’s an increase of 28 from the 3,457 reported Monday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 11,955, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
In the Richmond area, there are 19,422 cases: 6,737 in Chesterfield County, 6,006 in Henrico County, 5,134 in Richmond and 1,545 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 432 deaths attributed to the virus: 227 in Henrico, 100 in Chesterfield, 64 in Richmond and 41 in Hanover.
There are 1,169 outbreaks, which make up 26,059 of Virginia's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 4.8% as of Oct. 16, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH.
One week ago, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, the seven-day average was 4.9%. The peak was 20.6% on April 21.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.