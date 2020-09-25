Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 941 from Thursday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 144,433 — an increase of 941 from the 143,492 reported Thursday.
The 144,433 cases consist of 137,283 confirmed cases and 7,150 probable cases. There are 3,136 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,930 confirmed and 206 probable. That’s an increase of 23 from the 3,113 reported Thursday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 10,806, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
In the Richmond area, there are 17,196 cases: 5,916 in Chesterfield County, 5,399 in Henrico County, 4,595 in Richmond and 1,286 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 403 deaths attributed to the virus: 211 in Henrico, 94 in Chesterfield, 61 in Richmond and 37 in Hanover.
There are 1,000 outbreak cases, which make up 22,352 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 5.1% as of Sept. 21, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH.
One week ago, on Friday, Sept. 18., the seven-day average was 6.6%.
The peak was 20.8% on April 21.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.