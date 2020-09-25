Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 941 from Thursday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 144,433 — an increase of 941 from the 143,492 reported Thursday.

The 144,433 cases consist of 137,283 confirmed cases and 7,150 probable cases. There are 3,136 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,930 confirmed and 206 probable. That’s an increase of 23 from the 3,113 reported Thursday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 10,806, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Richmond area, there are 17,196 cases: 5,916 in Chesterfield County, 5,399 in Henrico County, 4,595 in Richmond and 1,286 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 403 deaths attributed to the virus: 211 in Henrico, 94 in Chesterfield, 61 in Richmond and 37 in Hanover.

There are 1,000 outbreak cases, which make up 22,352 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.