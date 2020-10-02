Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 966 since Thursday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 149,687, an increase of 966 from the 148,721 reported Thursday.

The 149,687 cases consist of 141,850 confirmed cases and 7,837 probable cases. There are 3,250 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,037 confirmed and 213 probable. That’s an increase of 22 from the 3,228 reported Thursday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 11,140 though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Richmond area, there are 17,639 cases: 6,085 in Chesterfield County, 5,516 in Henrico County, 4,701 in Richmond and 1,337 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 415 deaths attributed to the virus: 218 in Henrico, 96 in Chesterfield, 62 in Richmond and 39 in Hanover.

There are 1,056 outbreaks, which make up 23,557 of Virginia's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.