Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 966 since Thursday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 149,687, an increase of 966 from the 148,721 reported Thursday.
The 149,687 cases consist of 141,850 confirmed cases and 7,837 probable cases. There are 3,250 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,037 confirmed and 213 probable. That’s an increase of 22 from the 3,228 reported Thursday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 11,140 though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
In the Richmond area, there are 17,639 cases: 6,085 in Chesterfield County, 5,516 in Henrico County, 4,701 in Richmond and 1,337 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 415 deaths attributed to the virus: 218 in Henrico, 96 in Chesterfield, 62 in Richmond and 39 in Hanover.
There are 1,056 outbreaks, which make up 23,557 of Virginia's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 4.5% as of Sept. 28, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH.
One week ago, on Friday, Sept. 25., the seven-day average was 5.1%. The peak was 20.6% on April 21.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.