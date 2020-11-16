Virginia COVID-19 cases surpass 200,000 milestone over the weekend

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 204,637 — an increase of 5,375 from the 199,262 reported Friday.

The VDH online dashboard noted that 2,677 cases reported Monday are due to a "catch-up" from the VDH data system "being down for upgrades for a few hours over the weekend."

The 204,637 cases consist of 185,525 confirmed cases and 19,112 probable cases. There are 3,806 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,533 confirmed and 273 probable. That’s an increase of 21 from the 3,785 reported Friday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 13,552, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 22,362 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the Richmond area, there are 23,489 cases: 8,169 in Chesterfield County, 7,281 in Henrico County, 6,007 in Richmond and 2,032 in Hanover County. Also, the region has 490 deaths attributed to the virus: 243 in Henrico, 121 in Chesterfield, 78 in Richmond and 48 in Hanover.