Virginia COVID-19 cases up 2,870 over the weekend

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 152,557— an increase of 2,870 from the 149,687 reported Friday.

The 152,557 cases consist of 144,439 confirmed cases and 8,118 probable cases. There are 3,276 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,063 confirmed and 213 probable. That’s an increase of 26 from the 3,250 reported Friday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 11,259, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Richmond area, there are 17,920 cases: 6,180 in Chesterfield County, 5,593 in Henrico County, 4,775 in Richmond and 1,372 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 418 deaths attributed to the virus: 219 in Henrico, 98 in Chesterfield, 62 in Richmond and 39 in Hanover.

There are 1,062 outbreaks, which make up 23,909 of Virginia's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

