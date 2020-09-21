Virginia COVID-19 deaths surpass 3,000; nearly half at long term care facilities

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 141,138 — an increase of 2,436 from the 138,702 reported Friday.

The 141,138 cases consist of 134,301 confirmed cases and 6,837 probable cases. The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

According to the VDH website, there are 3,021 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,816 confirmed and 205 probable. That’s an increase of 72 from the 2,949 reported Friday. Nearly half of the deaths - 1,496 - are associated with outbreaks at long term care facilities.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized has reached 10,613, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Richmond area, there are 16,838 cases: 5,797 in Chesterfield County, 5,295 in Henrico County, 4,516 in Richmond and 1,230 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 392 deaths attributed to the virus: 209 in Henrico, 91 in Chesterfield, 56 in Richmond and 36 in Hanover.

There are 977 outbreaks, which make up 21,706 of Virginia's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.