Virginia COVID-19 deaths surpass 4,000 as total cases rise by 2,718 from Tuesday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the state's cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now up to 226,300 — an increase of 2,718 from Tuesday.

The 226,300 cases consist of 202,426 confirmed cases and 23,874 probable cases. There are 4,008 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,679 confirmed and 329 probable. That’s an increase of 29 from the 3,979 reported Tuesday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 14,312, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 23,625 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released.

In the Richmond area, there are 25,792 cases: 8,942 in Chesterfield County, 8,047 in Henrico County, 6,491 in Richmond and 2,312 in Hanover County. Also, the region has 508 deaths attributed to the virus: 247 in Henrico, 128 in Chesterfield, 81 in Richmond and 52 in Hanover.

There are 1,506 outbreaks, which make up 32,471 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

