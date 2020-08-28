Virginia COVID-19 rise by 1,013 cases overnight, 23 deaths; In Richmond-area, now 14,403 cases and 356 deaths

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 117,592 — an increase of 1,013 from the 116,579 reported Thursday.
The 117,592 cases consist of 112,446 confirmed cases and 5,146 probable cases. There are 2,550 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,417 confirmed and 133 probable. That’s an increase of 23 deaths from the 2,527 reported Thursday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 14,403 cases: 4,974 in Chesterfield County, 4,510 in Henrico County, 3,795 in Richmond and 768 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 356 deaths attributed to the virus: 193 in Henrico, 82 in Chesterfield, 47 in Richmond and 34 in Hanover.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 6.5% as of Aug. 23, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.