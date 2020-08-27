Virginia COVID-19 rise by 1,121 from Wednesday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 116,579 — an increase of 1,121 from the 115,458 reported Wednesday.
The 116,579 cases consist of 111,484 confirmed cases and 5,095 probable cases. There are 2,527 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,394 confirmed and 133 probable. That’s an increase of 12 from the 2,515 reported Wednesday
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
As of noon Thursday, VDH reported an issue with locality data on the dashboard on its website. The dashboard Thursday showed the same numbers as Wednesday for the counties of Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover, and Richmond City.
Those are, in the Richmond area, there are 13,835 cases: 4,915 in Chesterfield County, 4,428 in Henrico County, 3,735 in Richmond and 757 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 345 deaths attributed to the virus: 190 in Henrico, 77 in Chesterfield, 44 in Richmond and 34 in Hanover.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 6.5% as of Aug. 23, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.