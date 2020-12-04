Virginia COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations surge, positivity rate up to 9.5%, Richmond has 2nd most outbreaks

The Virginia Department of Health reported 2,877 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the state’s total during the pandemic to 247,380 cases. The increase in cases brings the seven-day average for new cases to 2,419.
Of the 247,380 cases, 217,588 cases were classified as confirmed and 29,792 were deemed probable, meaning the person was symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but had not yet received a positive test result.
The VDH reported Thursday there have been 4,160 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 13 from Wednesday.
Dr. Danny Avula, director of Richmond and Henrico Health districts, said in a Thursday briefing that reported deaths are a "lagging indicator" due to the complicated process of reviewing death certificates from previous months.
According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 24,998 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released, and 1,854 people are currently hospitalized with the virus or have testing results pending.
The 1,854 figure is the second highest number of hospitalizations the association has reported on their COVID-19 dashboard, which shows data back to March 28. The highest figure was 1,860 hospitalizations reported on Thanksgiving. The current seven-day moving average of 1,742 is the highest the association has reported during the pandemic.
According to the VDH's COVID-19 dashboard, 15,116 people have been hospitalized statewide for the coronavirus, though the VDH website notes this figure "underrepresents the total number of hospitalizations in Virginia."
More than 34,800 cases are associated with the state's 1,582 outbreaks. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
As of Friday, the Richmond Health District has had the second-most outbreaks in the state with 88. Fairfax, which has five times the population of Richmond, has had 203 reported outbreaks.
Henrico Health District is third with 83 outbreaks. Chesterfield Health District, which is the largest district in the area and includes Chesterfield, Powhatan and Colonial Heights, has 74.
Richmond has had 6,896 cases, 510 hospitalizations and 82 deaths, with nearly 30% of cases coming from the 20-29 age group.
The Chesterfield Health District has had 10,680 cases, 576 hospitalizations and 167 deaths.
Henrico County has had 8,710 cases, 611 hospitalizations and 260 deaths. Hanover County has 2,583 cases, 165 hospitalizations and 56 deaths.
VDH shows the percentage of positive results from COVID testing is 9.5%, the highest it's been since the start of June and a 0.7% increase from Thursday. Last week, the positivity rate was 8.2%. A month ago, it was 6.1%. All are down from the state’s peak of 20.6% in April but up from the lowest: 3.7% in March.
The VDH dashboard operates on a 16- to 17-hour delay in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.