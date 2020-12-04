Virginia COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations surge, positivity rate up to 9.5%, Richmond has 2nd most outbreaks

According to the VDH's COVID-19 dashboard, 15,116 people have been hospitalized statewide for the coronavirus, though the VDH website notes this figure "underrepresents the total number of hospitalizations in Virginia."

More than 34,800 cases are associated with the state's 1,582 outbreaks. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

As of Friday, the Richmond Health District has had the second-most outbreaks in the state with 88. Fairfax, which has five times the population of Richmond, has had 203 reported outbreaks.

Henrico Health District is third with 83 outbreaks. Chesterfield Health District, which is the largest district in the area and includes Chesterfield, Powhatan and Colonial Heights, has 74.

Richmond has had 6,896 cases, 510 hospitalizations and 82 deaths, with nearly 30% of cases coming from the 20-29 age group.

The Chesterfield Health District has had 10,680 cases, 576 hospitalizations and 167 deaths.

Henrico County has had 8,710 cases, 611 hospitalizations and 260 deaths. Hanover County has 2,583 cases, 165 hospitalizations and 56 deaths.