Virginia Democratic Party and Richmond election officials working to resolve dispute over voter list

The Democratic Party of Virginia and Richmond’s top elections official are working to resolve a legal dispute over the release of a list of voters whose ballots haven’t been processed due to errors.

A DPVA spokesman said the party has received a list of 97 Richmond voters whose ballots were flagged for errors, and is working with Richmond General Registrar J. Kirk Showalter to obtain the most up to date, complete list.

DPVA Chairwoman Susan Swecker on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Showalter, arguing the registrar and her office had violated the state’s public records laws by failing to provide the party with the list of voters.

In court filings, DPVA asked the court to compel the city to release the records, which would allow the party to contact those voters and help them fix their ballots in time for the election. DPVA spokesman Grant Fox said the state party requested such lists from more than 50 other localities without significant issues.