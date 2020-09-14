Virginia Democratic Party staffers unionize

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Staffers at the Democratic Party of Virginia announced Monday they had successfully unionized into two bargaining units that party leaders are formally recognizing.

A unit representing eight office staff members is undergoing contract negotiations, while a larger unit of 52 campaign staffers recently ratified its first contract, a spokesman for the party said.

The Democratic Party has in recent years seen increased interest in unions among its campaign workers. During the party’s presidential primary, at least five campaigns saw workers successfully unionize.

"Campaign workers and staff at DPVA have spent years working to elect pro-worker candidates who fight for organized labor. It's only right that we as a party live up to our values and recognize the right to join a union," said DPVA Chair Susan Swecker in a statement.

The two bargaining units are affiliated with two different national labor groups.

DPVA campaign workers, who work for the state’s coordinated campaign and assist with campaigns up and down the ballot, organized under the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 666.

DPVA office staff are represented by the United Food & Commercial Workers, Local 400.