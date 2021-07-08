Virginia Department of Corrections opening facilities to some visitors starting next week

The Virginia Department of Corrections will start a phased-in reopening of its facilities to visitors next week while continuing to follow CDC guidelines for prisons and other congregate settings.
Starting July 15, attorneys, court officials, embassy and consulate officials and other official visitors will be able to enter DOC facilities. The department plans to open facilities to religious visitors and volunteers as early as August 1 and to open pilot sites for in-person family visitation by September 1, according to a department news release Thursday.
It is anticipated that in-person family visitation will have resumed at all facilities by October 1. "Safety is of the utmost importance, and sanitation measures will continue to be followed as visitation restarts, including cleaning between visitors/visitor groups," said a department spokesperson.
Thus far, 56 inmates and five staff members have died from COVID-19, according to figures posted on the department of corrections website.
The department said it continues to vaccinate all staff and inmates who want to be vaccinated and to test staff and inmates for COVID-19. As of Friday, nearly 20,000 of the state's roughly 24,000 inmates had received at least one vaccine dose.
Since the start of the pandemic, more than 9,100 offenders have tested positive for COVID-19. There are currently four active cases among inmates and 13 active cases among the staff.
Visitors 12 years old and older will be required to take a self-administered, or guardian-administered COVID-19 rapid antigen test and must receive a negative test result in order to visit an inmate or Community Corrections Alternative Program probationer in person.
Masks are required for visitors. Inmates and CCAP probationers who are fully vaccinated will be eligible to meet with members of the public in person. Video visits will continue to be available to inmates who have not been vaccinated.
The testing process and other visitation requirements will be shared on the DOC website.
"While prevention efforts at facilities continue to be very successful, the spread of COVID-19 variants and community vaccination rates are considerations that will continue to be monitored. The DOC will continue to follow updates to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Virginia Department of Health (VDH) guidance for correctional facilities/congregate care settings," said the department.
The department also supervises about 66,180 people on community supervision. Precautions will continue to support employees, probationers/parolees, contractors and representatives of government and other partner agencies. Community conditions and consistent screening and testing practices will continue.
Some 2,185 inmates were released early under a program aimed at reducing crowding and the spread of COVID-19. The authority to release inmates early ended July 1. The department's average daily inmate population fell from 29,208 in February 2020 to 23,664 this February.
More information can be found at https://www.vadoc.virginia.gov/
