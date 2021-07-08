Virginia Department of Corrections opening facilities to some visitors starting next week

The Virginia Department of Corrections will start a phased-in reopening of its facilities to visitors next week while continuing to follow CDC guidelines for prisons and other congregate settings.

Starting July 15, attorneys, court officials, embassy and consulate officials and other official visitors will be able to enter DOC facilities. The department plans to open facilities to religious visitors and volunteers as early as August 1 and to open pilot sites for in-person family visitation by September 1, according to a department news release Thursday.

It is anticipated that in-person family visitation will have resumed at all facilities by October 1. "Safety is of the utmost importance, and sanitation measures will continue to be followed as visitation restarts, including cleaning between visitors/visitor groups," said a department spokesperson.

Thus far, 56 inmates and five staff members have died from COVID-19, according to figures posted on the department of corrections website.

The department said it continues to vaccinate all staff and inmates who want to be vaccinated and to test staff and inmates for COVID-19. As of Friday, nearly 20,000 of the state's roughly 24,000 inmates had received at least one vaccine dose.