Virginia Department of Education contests news reports about math equity proposals

He said the VDOE’s website on the initiative has changed in the past few days, and the previous version of the website made clear that the VDOE wanted to take away advanced math coursework.

Serotkin provided an archive of the VDOE’s old website on the VMPI, which cites a study from the National Council of Supervisors of Mathematics called “Closing the Opportunity Gap: A Call for Detracking Mathematics.”

In its current revision of the website, the VDOE states that the studies noted on the website do not reflect its views.

Lane said no specific proposal has come before him or the Virginia Board of Education. He said the math team at the VDOE is in a conversational phase of revising its Standards of Learning, as it does every seven years.

“I would consider this workshopping ideas ... there are no specific proposals before me, and there are no specific proposals before the Board of Education,” Lane said. “In about a year, we will put together a math standards revision committee, as we’ve done every seven years in Virginia for decades.”