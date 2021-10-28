Virginia Department of Elections uses facts to dispel voting myths

“There are 133 general registrars, there are 499 electoral board members, and there are more than 10,000 election officers. And now when you add in the observers — this is a massive undertaking to put on an election,” he said. The election “involves thousands and thousands of people across all political spectrums, and they are all dedicated, passionate people who believe in our right to vote, who believe in our form of government.”

Here’s a look at some of the myths the department is combating:

Myth: People are voting twice or multiple times absentee and in person.

Website fact: “Both the Department of Elections and local general registrars work very hard to ensure that each ballot provided to a voter is accounted for. There is a robust system in place to ensure that voters only get to cast one ballot in each election.”

Myth: Voting machines are connected to the internet and can be hacked.

Website fact: “Voting machines in Virginia are prohibited from being connected to the internet.” All votes in Virginia are cast on verified paper ballots.

Myth: I don’t have my ID, so I can’t vote.