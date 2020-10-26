Virginia Department of Health dashboard shows state has had 25 COVID-19 outbreaks in K-12 schools

The Virginia Department of Health reported 174,275 total COVID-19 cases on Monday — a 904-case increase from Sunday — and 3,581 total deaths, an increase of two.
More than 36,000 of those cases are within the 20-29 age group, and 27,136 cases are from the state's 1,238 outbreaks. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases. Among cases associated with outbreaks; 2,301 are linked to colleges and universities; 307 with childcare; 186 with grades K-12.
On Friday, the VDH began reporting K-12 outbreaks. While 25 are listed as having had an outbreak, only two — Meadow View Elementary School in Henry County and Rivermont School in Lynchburg — are ongoing.
In the Richmond area, there were two in Chesterfield County, one in Goochland County and two in Hanover County. All but Richmond Christian School in Chesterfield, which is noted as "outbreak pending closure," are considered resolved.
According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, hospitalizations are trending upward with a 7-day average of approximately 1,010 total COVID hospitalizations, which include those with confirmed and pending tests. ICU occupancy is at 81%. A total of 19,583 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, according to VHHA.
The number differs from VDH's count — 12,260 total hospitalizations — due to VDH under-counting the total number of hospitalizations in Virginia. People hospitalized after infection aren’t included in the VDH count. It also doesn’t include nonresidents hospitalized in the state.
The seven-day average positivity rate — the percentage of tests that come back positive — decreased slightly on Monday to 5.0%. Since the start of the outbreak, more than 2.5 million COVID tests have been administered in Virginia.
Richmond has 5,285 cases, 449 hospitalizations and 76 deaths, an increase of 8 from the deaths reported Friday.
The Chesterfield Health District, which includes Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has 7,643 cases, 455 hospitalizations and 133 deaths.
Henrico County has 6,249 cases, 479 hospitalizations and 232 deaths, the most in the area due to its concentration of long term care facilities.
Hanover County has 1,612 cases, 122 hospitalizations and 42 deaths.
The VDH continues operating on a 19-hour delay in the reporting of statewide numbers.
