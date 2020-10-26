Virginia Department of Health dashboard shows state has had 25 COVID-19 outbreaks in K-12 schools

The Virginia Department of Health reported 174,275 total COVID-19 cases on Monday — a 904-case increase from Sunday — and 3,581 total deaths, an increase of two.

More than 36,000 of those cases are within the 20-29 age group, and 27,136 cases are from the state's 1,238 outbreaks. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases. Among cases associated with outbreaks; 2,301 are linked to colleges and universities; 307 with childcare; 186 with grades K-12.

On Friday, the VDH began reporting K-12 outbreaks. While 25 are listed as having had an outbreak, only two — Meadow View Elementary School in Henry County and Rivermont School in Lynchburg — are ongoing.

In the Richmond area, there were two in Chesterfield County, one in Goochland County and two in Hanover County. All but Richmond Christian School in Chesterfield, which is noted as "outbreak pending closure," are considered resolved.