Virginia directs $22 million in emergency aid to vaccination effort; COVID-19 app gets an update

Virginia plans to spend $22 million in federal emergency aid this year to prepare for its COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign, an unprecedented effort pending on the approval of a vaccine.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported last week that the state is actively enlisting facilities and organizations to help with vaccine distribution, particularly for high priority-groups, as part of a vaccination plan submitted to the federal government earlier this month.

It’s unclear when a vaccine will be ready, but nearly a dozen companies are in the midst of large-scale clinical trials. At least five of those vaccines are financially backed by the U.S. government, which has guaranteed free doses to all Americans in phases.

Once federal regulatory agencies approve a vaccine, Virginia and other states should expect to receive doses within days.

“We look forward to the day that a safe vaccine for COVID-19 is available for public use, so that we can get closer to living normal lives,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement.