Virginia DMVs are on a nearly 5 month backlog. Visits are by appointment-only - and most don't have openings until 2021

The Virginia DMV has worked to widen online services to make space for more appointment slots, including an online renewal of commercial driver’s licenses in November that could benefit nearly 8,000 people.

But on Wednesday morning at the central Richmond DMV, people still carted their kids in strollers, by hand and slung over shoulders to apply for a driver's license, renew expired tags, and receive car titles. Family members lingered outside of the Richmond DMV building, with some turned away due to not having an appointment.

Chelsea Forehand, 25, was one of them. She buried her face in her palms on the concrete steps outside Richmond’s DMV office on Wednesday, ruminating on how close she was to moving on.

In August, she was eligible to reinstate her license after missing the deadline to return the license plates of her totaled car - a penalty in Virginia that results in a suspended license. The only option then was a slot three months out in October. That meant three more months of relying on others to make it to her job at an area Food Lion.

But when she showed up Wednesday, they couldn’t find her appointment.

The next available was Jan. 28 - nearly six months after her first attempt.