Virginia DOC refers alleged officer choking of inmate to prosecutor for review after RTD obtains video

Mitchell said he was providing the DOC video footage and records to the newspaper because the incident was an example of excessive force by a supervisor that the Department of Corrections kept quiet. The coverup appeared to begin almost instantaneously: An officer assigned to record the entire interaction with the inmate points the camera toward a wall as soon as the supervisor appears to grab the inmate's neck.

The incident happened on Aug. 21, 2018, after the inmate was removed from his cell in an extraction because he wouldn't comply with orders to come out. The inmate's arms, legs and chest were restrained in a medical cell when the unit manager, Dwayne A. Turner, grabbed the inmate's neck and choked him, Mitchell said. The inmate - the Richmond Times-Dispatch is not publishing his name because the newspaper was unable to reach him - also alleged during the recording that Turner had punched him during the cell extraction.

The DOC video shows the man who wouldn't come out of his cell being put in restraints. He said he wasn't getting answers from DOC about where he would be housed. "I just want to know where I'm going and what's happening," he said.