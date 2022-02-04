Virginia Elections Commissioner Chris Piper to depart March 11

Virginia Elections Commissioner Chris Piper wrote to Department of Elections employees on Friday to tell them he will be leaving the role on March 11 because Gov. Glenn Youngkin has opted not to reappoint him.

Piper wrote that he received official word on Friday.

"Governor Youngkin's administration and I have agreed that I will stay on until March 11 to ensure a smooth transition," Piper wrote.

"I am disappointed because I would like nothing more than to spend the next four years in this chair working hand in hand with each of you as we labor to restore the nation's faith in our election process. However, I am comforted by the fact that I will be leaving this place in your hands.

"No matter who sits in this chair, they are going to find an incredible group of people who are unmatched in their passion for, and dedication to, ensuring safe, fair, secure, and free elections. You are what makes our elections successful and you will be what continues that success in the many years to come."

Then-Gov. Ralph Northam appointed Piper to the job in January 2018.