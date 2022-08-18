Virginia expects to receive $9 million in settlement with opioid producer

Virginia is expected to receive about $9 million as part of an agreement in principle with opioid producer Endo International PLC, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Wednesday.

The company and its lenders are expected to provide up to $450 million over the next 10 years to participating states and local governments around the country.

The agreement also bans the promotion of Endo’s opioids and requires the company to turn over documents related to its role in the opioid crisis for publication in an online archive. This week, Endo also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

“Virginia has seen the brutal impact of the opioid epidemic in every corner of the Commonwealth," Miyares said in a statement. "This nationwide agreement will allow for broad investment and remediation efforts for devastated communities."

The agreement comes after allegations that Endo boosted opioid sales using deceptive marketing that downplayed addiction risks. Endo is an Ireland-based drug company with U.S. headquarters in Malvern, Pa.

It produces Percocet and Endocet along with Opana ER – which was withdrawn from the market in 2017. The states participating in the agreement with Endo allege that the company falsely promoted an abuse-deterrent formulation of Opana ER, which ultimately led to outbreaks of Hepatitis and HIV due to its widespread use through injections.

“Although no price can be placed on the thousands of lives lost, this settlement represents a major step towards ensuring that victims receive the treatment and care they need,” Miyares said.

According to spokesperson Victoria LaCivita, the projected $9 million will go toward localities that participated in the settlement and the state’s Opioid Abatement Authority. The authority did not respond to a request for comment at the time of publication.

According to quarter one data from the Virginia Department of Health, 46 localities in Virginia are on track to have more opioid-related deaths than last year. Richmond is on pace for 300 opioid deaths and Henrico County could see its second year in a row with more than 100 deaths. Roanoke City also projects to more than 100 deaths.

The opioid crisis can largely be traced to Appalachian areas of states to include Virginia where a fellow opioid-producing company, Purdue Pharma, marketed OxyContin in the 1990s – leading to widespread opioid addiction and reached a $6 billion settlement with several states earlier this year. Author Beth Macy chronicled the roots of opioid issues in “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America.” The New York Times-bestselling book was recently adapted into a series on Hulu.

In the Endo settlement, Virginia is joined by several other states taking aim at the pharmaceutical company’s role in worsening addictions. Negotiations are being led by Virginia along with Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Vermont.

The settlement is also joined by attorneys general from Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.