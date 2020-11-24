Virginia falls short in compensating the wrongfully imprisoned, study finds

"What has bothered me in each of these cases is the lack of flexibilty in the statute," Sullivan said. "There's nothing in the statute that takes into account anything other than the fact that Mr. Scott was in jail wrongly for five years."

"When you think about the effect on his life and you get a number of $159,000, it just falls woefully short," he said.

In asking the Senate Finance Committee to approve his compensation bill for Scott last February, Sullivan quoted from a Richmond Times-Dispatch story on the case.

"'[I] had everything planned out. [I] was going to go in the Navy. I was going to get married. I was going to be a dental technologist. I was going to retire from the Navy at 39 and then I was going to go into private practice and I’d be getting ready to retire again for a second time. But with a conviction like that, things don’t work out that way,'" read Sullivan.

The study released this month was prompted by Sullivan and state Del. Delores L. McQuinn, D-Richmond, when legislators discussed compensation for Scott earlier this year.

Frances Walters, legal director for the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project, which helped clear Scott's name, said the award has been of great help.