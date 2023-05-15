The flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia are being flown at half-mast Monday to mark Peace Officers' Memorial Day, following an order Sunday by Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Youngkin's order called for flags to be lowered from sunrise to sunset "on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia."

Peace Officers' Memorial Day, which falls on May 15 every year, and National Police Week were first recognized in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy to "pay tribute to the law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and to voice our appreciation for those who currently serve on the front lines of the battle against crime."

Since then, states have recognized their own Police Weeks during the week that contains May 15 as well.

In a proclamation announcing this year's National Police Week, President Joe Biden referenced a quote engraved at the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C.: “It is not how these officers died that made them heroes, it is how they lived.”

