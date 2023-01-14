Virginia from Above: A look at Richmond from the air

A school superintendent says administrators at the Virginia school where a first-grader shot his teacher last week learned the child may have had a weapon in his possession before the shooting but did not find the 9mm handgun he brought despite searching his backpack. School system Superintendent George Parker told parents Thursday night in an online meeting that a school official was notified about the weapon before the 6-year-old shot the teacher at Richneck Elementary in Newport News. A spokesperson for the school system said the student's backpack was searched right after the tip was received. Police said Friday they were not told about the tip before the shooting occurred.