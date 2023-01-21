 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Virginia From Above: A look at Richmond from the air

  • 0

A1 Extra! RTD photographer Shaban reviews moments he captured in 2022 | A1 Extra presented by Westminster Canterbury

The 650,000-square-foot Amazon robotics fulfillment center is built on 119 acres just north of Richmond Raceway in Henrico County.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Amazon operates more than 50 robotics fulfillment centers worldwide.

Once the fulfillment center is open, the company will have robotic vehicles working alongside the center's 1,000 employees; a similar fulfillment center opened in Suffolk in October.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ford disputes reporting on Pittsylvania County pick for battery project

Ford disputes reporting on Pittsylvania County pick for battery project

Ford Motor Co. notified Virginia that it had selected the Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill for an electric battery plant prior to Gov. Glenn Youngkin scuttling the plan, according to two people with knowledge of the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity. Ford was also working on the site.

Ford says it had not made Virginia site selection decision on battery plant

Ford says it had not made Virginia site selection decision on battery plant

A Ford Motor Co. spokeswoman said Thursday the auto manufacturer had not selected a site for its planned electric vehicle battery plant in partnership with a Chinese company, just hours after the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that two sources said the company had notified state officials that it had picked Virginia for the multi-billion dollar project.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese New Year horoscopes predict a bumpy year for these four signs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News