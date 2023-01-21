Virginia From Above: A look at Richmond from the air

A1 Extra! RTD photographer Shaban reviews moments he captured in 2022 | A1 Extra presented by Westminster Canterbury
PHOTOS: Inside the '200 Years, 200 Stories' exhibit at Library of Virginia
Actress Melanie MacQueen wore these items as she portrayed Lady Luck for the Virginia Lottery. They are part of the exhibit "200 Years, 200 Stories," at the Library of Virginia, which is celebrating its 200th anniversary. Photo was taken on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Traveling Library Crates like this one were filled with books and circulated by the Library of Virginia in the early 1900's. The library is commemorating its 200th anniversary with a special exhibition: "200 Years, 200 Stories." Photo was taken on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Gay M. Trout, who worked at the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind in Staunton, kept this diary from 1884 to 1920. It is part of the exhibit "200 Years, 200 Stories," at the Library of Virginia, which is celebrating its 200th anniversary. Photo was taken on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Margaret Crittenden Douglass of Norfolk wrote this book about her experiences after being arrested for teaching African American children to read in the mid-1800s. It is one of the items displayed in the exhibit "200 Years, 200 Stories," at the Library of Virginia. The library is celebrating its 200th anniversary. Photo was taken on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
John Brown, who attempted an uprising against slavery at Harpers Ferry in 1859, had steel pikes made for the rebellion. The pike is part of the exhibit "200 Years, 200 Stories," at the Library of Virginia, which is celebrating its 200th anniversary. Photo was taken on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
During the Civil War, this Stafford County Court Order Book from 1749-1755, was looted by a Union soldier. It was returned to the Commonwealth in 2011 and is part of the exhibit "200 Years, 200 Stories," at the Library of Virginia, which is celebrating its 200th anniversary. Photo was taken on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
This model depicts a telecommunications tower Haigh Jamgochian designed for Richmond, but never was built. It is part of the exhibit "200 Years, 200 Stories," at the Library of Virginia, which is celebrating its 200th anniversary. Photo was taken on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Exhibitions coordinator Barbara Batson and historian Mari Julienne discuss placement of an Equal Rights Amendment sash that belonged to Eileen Davis, mother of Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th. It is part of the exhibit "200 Years, 200 Stories," at the Library of Virginia, which is celebrating its 200th anniversary. Photo was taken on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
